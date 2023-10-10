75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Gas prices plunge 48 cents in three weeks

Analysts expect the Israel-Hamas war to have little short-term impact

Marilyn Moritz, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Consumer, 12 On Your Side, Gas, Money, News
Some of the lowest fuel prices locally — between $2.76 and $2.79 — were spotted along Austin Highway near Harry Wurzbach. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Fall is the air — and at the pump.

The price of a gallon plunged 18 cents in the past week in San Antonio and a whopping 48 cents in just three weeks.

“It puts more money in your pocket,” said driver John Cortez.

Noticeably lower prices make a difference to Jesse Hamilton. He runs four food trucks that have a big appetite for unleaded. He spends a couple thousand dollars a month on fuel for his business.

“Obviously, that affects the bottom line,” he said. “But I can’t stop doing business.”

Some of the lowest fuel prices locally — between $2.76 and $2.79 — were spotted along Austin Highway near Harry Wurzbach.

Why the recent tumble?

With summer vacations over, there’s less demand to fill up the family SUV. Winter blends are cheaper to produce, and crude prices have been on the slide.

That’s until the Israel-Hamas war rattled the oil markets.

How will what’s happening 7,000 miles away affect the cost of filling up the gas tank in Texas?

Oil analysts say they expect little impact in the short term unless the fighting spreads to oil-producing nations like Iran.

“Some new caution signs have emerged with the recent attacks on Israel, potentially destabilizing a sensitive region. I’m hopeful the violence won’t spread, limiting the impact of these falling gas prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, chief analyst at GasBuddy.com. “Even with oil prices rising as a reaction to the attacks, I remain optimistic the national average could decline another 25-45 cents by late November.”

For now, consumers can expect prices to continue falling, relieving families trying to stretch their dollars.

“Right now, we’re already struggling as it is,” said driver Maurio Williams. “We have inflation costs, but nobody’s pay is going up. So it’s just a struggle.”

Aid groups scramble to help as Israel-Hamas war intensifies and Gaza blockade complicates efforts

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

As a consumer reporter, Marilyn is all about helping people stay safe and save a buck. Since coming to KSAT in 1985, she’s covered everything from crime to politics, winning awards for her coverage of the Mexican Mafia, Oklahoma tornadoes, children’s transplants, an investigation into voting irregularities and even a hit-and-run Santa Claus.

email

facebook

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email