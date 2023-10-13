Angel Moms to hold fentanyl awareness walk this Saturday

Christina Villagrana, from Adkins, tragically lost her son to fentanyl poisoning last year.

SAN ANTONIO – On Thursday morning, a group of Angel Moms surrounded San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg as he presented a proclamation in honor of Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month at the San Antonio City Council meeting.

In a few days, the group will again be together for an event aimed at saving lives.

Those families, who are also with the nonprofit Soles Walking 4 Souls, will hold their first-ever fentanyl awareness walk.

The walk is happening in Brooks at The Greenline from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. There will be music, food trucks and a one-mile walk.

Attendees at the walk will also learn how to reverse an opioid overdose.

“We’re going to have naloxone training. We’re going to be giving that away for free to the public,” said Christina Villagrana. “It’s really a wake-up call. I think a lot of people are unaware of what’s happening with this pandemic.”

Villagrana, from Adkins, tragically lost her son to fentanyl poisoning last year. She wants to make sure all parents are aware of the dangers of the synthetic opioid, which is blamed for killing five Texans every day.

