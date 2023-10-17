Laptop screen not cutting it? Portable monitor may be solution.

SAN ANTONIO – Using her laptop, Emily Bishop works from the coffee shop, her office space, even her couch. It’s ideal .. almost.

“I jut need a second monitor sometimes that isn’t super heavy and too much to carry when I have to walk a mile from m apartment to my work,” she said.

A solution may be a portable laptop monitor. It lets you work in several windows at once or mirror what’s on your screen for a group presentation. It’s powered by a cord connected to the laptop, so no plugging it into a wall.

Some even let you add touchscreen and stylus capabilities to a laptop that lacks those features.

Consumer Reports’ tech editors checked out six models with 15.6 inch screens.

“While they often don’t match the display quality of a laptop, they can still be very useful,” said Consumer Reports’ Chris Raymond.

Prices run the gamut, but testers found three priced between $130 and $280 to recommend.

The Lepow Z1-Gamut for $140 is the Editor’s Pick. It’s thin, light, and connects quickly and easily to your laptop and several other devices. And its display is on par with more expensive models.

If you prefer a touchscreen, the model from ViewSonic TD1655 for $270 is one of the least expensive options out there. It comes with a stylus, and its touchscreen is responsive and works well. But check for compatibility because it won’t work with all Windows laptops.

Finally, if you’re on a tight budget but still need more screen space, Consumer Reports’ Budget Pick is the KYY Portable Monitor for $130. It connects easily to Mac, Windows, Android, iPad, and Nintendo Switch devices. And while its display isn’t as good as the Lepow, CR says it does get the job done without breaking the bank.

Consumer Reports says the higher a portable monitor’s brightness level -- measured in nits -- the better off you’ll be, especially if you’re planning to use it in the sun.