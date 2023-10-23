Dog rescued from commercial structure fire; damage estimated at over $300K, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a commercial structure on the city’s Northeast Side late Sunday night.

The fire was called in around 8:30 p.m. at a commercial building located in the 4700 block of Rittiman Road, not far from Space Center Drive and Loop 410.

Fire officials said the fire was in a separated strip center that contains a tire shop, an auto shop, a printing company and a granite shop. Firefighters fought the fire defensively and it was “stubborn in the attic area”.

The SAFD said one business had fire, water and smoke damage while two others had water and smoke damage. There were no reported injuries.

A dog was found to be trapped inside one of the buildings, but it was rescued, firefighters said. The cause of the fire is not currently known.

Damage to the building is estimated at over $300,000.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm as a precaution only, the SAFD said.