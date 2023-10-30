Popular South Side restaurant suddenly closes after 50 years

SAN ANTONIO – A popular restaurant on the South Side that served delicious food for 50 years has suddenly closed.

TJ’s Hamburgers, located in the 2300 block of West Southcross Boulevard, was known for its classic menu of hamburgers, hot dogs, and fries.

The restaurant was so popular that it would attract hungry eaters from across the city.

“I drove from the Northeast Side and they’re closed,” said a patron of five years. “I’m kind of sad. It was really good. I always told my dad that we should bring him here, I guess he won’t get to try it now.”

The closure caused shock and confusion among patrons, like Cassandra Molina, who said that she and her family have been dining at TJ’s for close to 20 years.

“It’s devastating because, I mean, I love it here. I love their food here,” Molina said.

There were customers on Monday who were hoping to sink their teeth into a burger there for the very first time.

“We just heard really good stuff about it, that It was good, and we’re very excited to try it out and pulled up and it looked very dark,” said a wanna-be patron.

Loyal customers who drove up Monday to place their lunch orders were met with a sign that said the eatery was no longer able to stay open.

“We are beyond grateful to have spent all these years with ya’ll,” the sign said, although no explanation for the closure was given.

“Every time that I come they were always busy, they always had business here. So, I don’t understand what happened,” a loyal patron said.

KSAT reached out to TJ’s for comment, but the number to the restaurant was disconnected.