4 people ejected from sedan during rollover crash on Loop 1604 on Northwest Side

Four people were ejected from a sedan during a rollover crash on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Loop 1604 and Braun Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Four people were ejected from a sedan during a rollover crash on Loop 1604 overnight.

San Antonio police said the crash happened at 1:10 a.m. Thursday at Loop 1604 and Braun Road on the Northwest Side.

For some reason, the vehicle rolled off the highway and hit a utility pole. Two men and two women were ejected from the car.

Police said they were taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

No other vehicle was involved. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Read also: