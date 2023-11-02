Car crashes through utility pole, rolls over following police chase on North Side

A vehicle crashed through a utility pole, rolled over and hit multiple parked cars on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Jackson Keller Road and San Pedro Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle crashed through a utility pole, rolled over and hit multiple parked cars on the North Side following a chase with Castle Hills police overnight.

The crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. Thursday at San Pedro Avenue and Jackson Keller Road.

Castle Hills police said they initially tried to pull the vehicle over near Loop 410 and Jackson Keller, as the car was driving erratically and ran through a stop sign.

Police initiated a pursuit but the car kept going, hitting speeds of up to 80 miles per hour. Because of the speed, police ended the chase somewhere around Jackson Keller and Blanco roads.

Within minutes of ending the chase, Castle Hills police said they saw a bright light, believing a transformer blew.

San Antonio police then got the call about a car that crashed through a utility pole, causing the transformer to blow.

Police said the car involved in the crash had the same license plate as the car involved in the chase.

The vehicle had also rolled over into the parking lot of a car repair shop. The suspect’s vehicle hit about five parked cars before landing on its side.

The two suspects, a man in his 20s and a man in his 40s, were found outside the car near a pool of blood. Police believe they climbed out through the back window.

One suspect suffered a possible broken leg and another suffered a head injury. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this point, it is unknown why they evaded the police in the first place.

Castle Hills police, San Antonio police, San Antonio firefighters and EMS responded to the scene.