46º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Car crashes through utility pole, rolls over following police chase on North Side

2 suspects were found outside the car near a pool of blood

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: North Side, SAPD, Castle Hills, Crime
A vehicle crashed through a utility pole, rolled over and hit multiple parked cars on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Jackson Keller Road and San Pedro Avenue. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle crashed through a utility pole, rolled over and hit multiple parked cars on the North Side following a chase with Castle Hills police overnight.

The crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. Thursday at San Pedro Avenue and Jackson Keller Road.

Castle Hills police said they initially tried to pull the vehicle over near Loop 410 and Jackson Keller, as the car was driving erratically and ran through a stop sign.

Police initiated a pursuit but the car kept going, hitting speeds of up to 80 miles per hour. Because of the speed, police ended the chase somewhere around Jackson Keller and Blanco roads.

Within minutes of ending the chase, Castle Hills police said they saw a bright light, believing a transformer blew.

San Antonio police then got the call about a car that crashed through a utility pole, causing the transformer to blow.

Police said the car involved in the crash had the same license plate as the car involved in the chase.

The vehicle had also rolled over into the parking lot of a car repair shop. The suspect’s vehicle hit about five parked cars before landing on its side.

The two suspects, a man in his 20s and a man in his 40s, were found outside the car near a pool of blood. Police believe they climbed out through the back window.

One suspect suffered a possible broken leg and another suffered a head injury. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this point, it is unknown why they evaded the police in the first place.

Castle Hills police, San Antonio police, San Antonio firefighters and EMS responded to the scene.

A vehicle crashed through a utility pole, rolled over and hit multiple parked cars on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Jackson Keller Road and San Pedro Avenue. (KSAT)

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter