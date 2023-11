SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who shot a man multiple times during a fight Friday night.

The shooting happened at 10:07 p.m. in the 2500 block of Pleasanton Road.

Police said a 37-year-old man got into an unknown dispute with a man when he was shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SAPD says the suspect fled the scene and has not yet been located.