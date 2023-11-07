Uvalde CISD names lone finalist for superintendent

UVALDE, Texas – The Board of Trustees for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has named the lone finalist for the superintendent position.

Ashley Chohlis was named the finalist at a special board meeting held Monday night.

Chohils is expected to sign a contract on or after November 27, 2023, after the state-mandated 21-day waiting period.

In a statement, Ashley Chohlis thanked the board of trustees and community while expressing excitement for the work ahead of her.

Chohils brings 28 years of education experience and is currently serving as superintendent at Poth ISD.

She has earned a Bachelor of Science in Child Development and Family Relationships from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s in educational administration from Texas A&M-Kinsgville. In 2014, she completed the superintendent certification program with the University of Texas at Tyler.

Chohlis is married to Shaon and has four children: an adult son Dillon; twin daughters, Callaghan and Berkley; seniors at East Central’s CAST Lead High School; and a son, Canyon, who is in ninth grade.