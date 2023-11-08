San Antonio Zoo Lights returns on Nov. 18

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo’s annual holiday celebration is returning for 2023.

The Zoo Lights celebration at the San Antonio Zoo will run from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31.

Zoo Lights includes the new Lakeside Laser Lightshow, plus themed areas called Cowboy’s Yuletide Trail, Polar Playground, Water Wonderland, Starry Safari, Candy Lane and Peppermint Path.

Spurs legend Tony Parker’s private collection of FAO Schwartz animals will also be on display.

“I am thrilled to announce the return of Zoo Lights, Powered by CPS Energy at San Antonio Zoo,” zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a news release.

This year, the holiday experience was nominated for a USA Today Readers’ Choice Award under the category “Best Zoo Lights.” It’s the first nomination for the San Antonio Zoo in that category.

Voting is open to the public and ends on Nov. 29.

“This year’s event promises to be our most spectacular yet, with dazzling lights, enchanting displays, and unforgettable experiences,” Morrow said. “Being nominated for Best Zoo Lights in the country is a testament to our incredible team and our valued sponsor, CPS Energy, for making Zoo Lights shine even brighter. Join us and witness the magic of Zoo Lights as we inspire a love for wildlife and conservation.”

Access to Zoo Lights is free for members and included with standard admission to the zoo. Guests can purchase tickets at the front gate.

Through November, military members can get free admission at the zoo with proper I.D. Up to four of their guests can receive 50% off standard admission.

Also, two Locals Days are scheduled for Nov. 24 and Dec. 4, meaning Bexar County residents can get in for just $8 per person.