Central Texas man finds human remains while hunting for deer

BURNET COUNTY, Texas – A deer hunter in Central Texas had a chilling encounter during a hunt.

While scouring a wooded area, the hunter uncovered human remains that appeared to have been there for quite some time, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery occurred Nov. 4 in the Briggs community area.

Deputies said the partial human remains could have been in that area for several months or multiple years.

The remains were recovered by deputies, investigators, the Texas Rangers and the 33rd/424th District Attorney’s Office.

“The deceased has been preliminarily identified and the next-of-kin have been notified, but the public release of their identity will be delayed until a positive identification is made,” the BCSO said in a statement.

There were no signs of foul play on the remains and the cause of death still need to be determined.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.