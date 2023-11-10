Late-night fire damages boarded up North Side home; cause of flames is unclear, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a home on the city’s North Side late Thursday night.

The fire was called in around 9:20 p.m. at a home in the 1040 block of West Summit, not far from Blanco Road and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the fire on the back and inside the boarded up home.

Fire officials said the fire spread up to the second floor and into the attic, damaging the house. They said since the home was old, it took a long time to make sure the fire was completely put out. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team is trying to figure out what sparked the flames.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given.