H-E-B ranks among top five largest private companies in Forbes list

SAN ANTONIO – Texas grocery giant H-E-B was listed among the biggest companies in the U.S. by Forbes.

The San Antonio-based company, with 145,000 employees and a revenue of about $43.6 billion, landed at No. 5 on the “America’s Largest Private Companies” list, released last week. It’s a step up from H-E-B’s No. 6 rank in 2022.

This comes a month after chairman and former CEO Charles Butt made Forbes’ list of 400 richest people in America. Butt is worth an estimated $7.6 billion.

H-E-B is the only Texas company to make it in the top 10, and one of few to make the top 50.

Forbes created the list by looking at U.S.-based companies with a revenue of $2 billion or more in the most recent fiscal year. There are 258 companies on this year’s list, which includes 11 newcomers.

SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, was among the businesses that made their debut on the list, landing at No. 145.

The No. 1 spot, however, goes to global food corporation Cargill. The business has 160,000 employees and a revenue of about $177 billion.

See below for the top 10 Texas companies on Forbes’ “America’s Largest Private Companies” list:

Rank Name Revenue Employees 5 H-E-B $43.6 B 145,000 32 Republic National Distributing Company $12.8 B 14,000 34 Calpine $12.5 B 2,300 44 The Friedkin Group $11.07 B 9,280 55 SRS Distribution $9.6 B 10,850 77 Sammons Enterprises $7.43 B 6,020 107 Consolidated Elec Distributors $5.5 B 7,500 119 Ben E Keith $5.2 B 5,600 120 Fertitta Entertainment $5.13 B 46,500 123 Michaels Companies $5.1 B 40,000

