H-E-B’s Charles Butt, Cowboys’ Jerry Jones among the Texas billionaires in Forbes’ list of 400 richest people

Charles Butt, Jerry Jones, Alice Walton and Elon Musk are among the Texas billionaires in the Forbes top 400 richest people in the America list. Photo credits (clockwise, from top left): H-E-B; AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill; AP Photo/Susan Walsh; Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images.

What do H-E-B’s Charles Butt, Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, Tesla’s Elon Musk and Houston Rockets’ Tilman Fertitta have in common?

The Texas billionaires are among the richest people in the U.S., according to Forbes.

Forbes recently released its list of the 400 richest people in America, and that includes more than 40 people from the Lone Star State.

Forbes said the collective wealth of the elite group is a whopping $4.5 trillion. Billionaires had to be worth at least $2.9 million to even make the list, based on stock prices from Sept. 8.

Not so surprising: Musk ranked at the top with a net worth of $251 billion, followed by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos at $161 billion.

Among the top 10 are Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Michael Bloomberg, all with upwards of $95 billion each.

The first woman on the list, though, is Texas’ Alice Walton of Walmart. Ranked at No. 14, she has a net worth of $66.5 billion.

Walton is one of the few women from Texas to make the list.

See below for the top 15 Texans on The Forbes 400:

Rank Name Net Worth Source Philanthropy score 1 Elon Musk $251 B Tesla, SpaceX 1 11 Michael Dell $71.5 B Dell Technologies 2 14 Alice Walton $66.5 B Walmart 2 45 Autry Stephens $14.8 B Oil 47 Stanley Kroenke $14.6 B Sports, real estate 1 48 Jerry Jones $14.5 B Dallas Cowboys 1 50 Andrew Beal $13.8 B Banks, real estate 1 51 Jeffrey Hildebrand $13.7 B Oil 2 87 Ann Walton Kroenke $9.4 B Walmart 1 89 Robert F. Smith $9.2 B Private Equity 2 96 Joe Gebbia $8.9 B Airbnb 2 114 Tilman Fertitta $8 B Entertainment, Houston Rockets 2 121 Charles Butt $7.6 B H-E-B 4 123 Richard Kinder $7.5 B Pipelines 3 123 Robert Rowling $7.5 B Hotels, investments 2

Other notable Texans in the group are Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks, listed at No. 211 with $5.2 billion, and John Paul DeJoria of Paul Mitchell and Patrón, listed at No. 395 with $3 billion.

Read also: