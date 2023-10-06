82º
H-E-B’s Charles Butt, Cowboys’ Jerry Jones among the Texas billionaires in Forbes’ list of 400 richest people

Elon Musk ranked at the top with a net worth of $251B

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Charles Butt, Jerry Jones, Alice Walton and Elon Musk are among the Texas billionaires in the Forbes top 400 richest people in the America list. Photo credits (clockwise, from top left): H-E-B; AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill; AP Photo/Susan Walsh; Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images. (H-E-B, Associated Press, Getty Images)

What do H-E-B’s Charles Butt, Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, Tesla’s Elon Musk and Houston Rockets’ Tilman Fertitta have in common?

The Texas billionaires are among the richest people in the U.S., according to Forbes.

Forbes recently released its list of the 400 richest people in America, and that includes more than 40 people from the Lone Star State.

Forbes said the collective wealth of the elite group is a whopping $4.5 trillion. Billionaires had to be worth at least $2.9 million to even make the list, based on stock prices from Sept. 8.

Not so surprising: Musk ranked at the top with a net worth of $251 billion, followed by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos at $161 billion.

Among the top 10 are Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Michael Bloomberg, all with upwards of $95 billion each.

The first woman on the list, though, is Texas’ Alice Walton of Walmart. Ranked at No. 14, she has a net worth of $66.5 billion.

Walton is one of the few women from Texas to make the list.

See below for the top 15 Texans on The Forbes 400:

RankNameNet WorthSourcePhilanthropy score
1Elon Musk$251 BTesla, SpaceX1
11Michael Dell$71.5 BDell Technologies2
14Alice Walton$66.5 BWalmart2
45Autry Stephens$14.8 BOil
47Stanley Kroenke$14.6 BSports, real estate1
48Jerry Jones$14.5 BDallas Cowboys1
50Andrew Beal$13.8 BBanks, real estate1
51Jeffrey Hildebrand$13.7 BOil2
87Ann Walton Kroenke$9.4 BWalmart1
89Robert F. Smith$9.2 BPrivate Equity2
96Joe Gebbia$8.9 BAirbnb2
114Tilman Fertitta$8 BEntertainment, Houston Rockets2
121Charles Butt$7.6 BH-E-B4
123Richard Kinder$7.5 BPipelines3
123Robert Rowling$7.5 BHotels, investments2

Other notable Texans in the group are Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks, listed at No. 211 with $5.2 billion, and John Paul DeJoria of Paul Mitchell and Patrón, listed at No. 395 with $3 billion.

