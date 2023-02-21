2 San Antonio companies make Forbes list of top 50 large employers

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio-based companies landed among the 50 best large employers in the U.S., according to Forbes.

Forbes and research firm Statista released the list based on survey results of about 45,000 employees who work at companies with 5,000 or more employees. The ranking was released on Wednesday.

Several Texas companies were on the list of 500 employers, but only eight made the top 100.

Out of those, two San Antonio companies — H-E-B and USAA — made the top 50.

H-E-B was listed as No. 5 and USAA was listed as No. 42.

Listed below are the other Texas companies that made the top 50:

2. Houston Methodist

19. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

70. Southwest Airlines

77. Dell Technologies

83. Topgolf

96. Keller Williams Realty

Forbes said employees were asked if they would recommend their employers to friends or family, on a scale of 1-10. The survey also asked for any other employer they would recommend.

Last year, H-E-B also made the Forbes list of top, large private companies. H-E-B, which has a workforce of about 145,000, ranked No. 6 on that list.

USAA has a workforce of about 36,000. Last year, Forbes ranked it at No. 58 for best employers for veterans and at No. 18 for best employers for diversity.

“USAA’s employees are the heart of our organization,” Tamla Oates-Forney, chief human resources officer at USAA, said in a statement. “We are proud to offer world-class benefits, including competitive pay, tuition assistance, parental leave and employee development hours. We believe that creating a workplace where our employees can find their purpose, pursue their passions and grow professionally ensures we are at our best to serve our members.”

To see the full list of top Texas employers, follow this link.

