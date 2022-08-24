These San Antonio companies made Forbes’ list of best employers in Texas this year

Downtown San Antonio skyline photo shows the Tower of the Americas from the Thompson San Antonio River Walk hotel in July 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Forbes’ has once again released its findings for best employers in each state, and several of the top companies in Texas this year are in San Antonio.

“Two years into an ongoing global pandemic that’s forever transformed the workplace, what makes a good employer? Whether working remotely or from the office, Americans’ priorities have changed,” Forbes said in a statement. “Employers have had to motivate talent, combat burnout and ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, while pursuing profits amid a sensitive political landscape that spurred new levels of corporate activism – not to mention a growing divide in what people want from institutions and companies.”

Topping the list of best employers in Texas this year is NASA. Though its headquarters are based in Washington, D.C., the company also has a base in Houston.

Coming in fifth on the list is The University of Texas at San Antonio, with 4,003 employees to date, according to Forbes.

H-E-B, Texas’ favorite grocer, placed ninth in the best employers in the state. Its headquarters are based in San Antonio and the company has 145,000 employees to date.

Listed below are the other San Antonio companies that made the list:

12th: The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio; employs 6,030 people

41st: Baptist Health System; employs 6,200

56th: Frost Bank; employs 4,553 people

63rd: City of San Antonio; employs 13.394 people

78th: North East Independent School District; employs 8,210 people

82nd: United States Automobile Association (USAA); employs 37,000 people

Many companies that have branches or stores in San Antonio also made the list, but they aren’t based out of the Alamo City, such as IKEA, Costco Wholesale, Capital One and others.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile its fourth annual list of “America’s Best Employers By State.”

The data is based on surveys taken anonymously by 70,000 Americans working for businesses that employ at least 500 people, according to Forbes.

To read the full list of top Texas employers, follow this link.