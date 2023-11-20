69º
Local News

Here are the stores that will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day 2023

H-E-B will be open Nov. 23 with limited hours

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – If you need a last-minute side dish or decoration this Thanksgiving Day, you may want to check hours before heading out to stores.

Many major retailers will close for the holiday while several big retail stores in the San Antonio area will remain open, with limited hours.

In years past, places like Target and Walmart remained open during the November holiday, but in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, these retailers chose to give their employees some much-needed time off.

That tradition has continued as many stores decided to remain closed on Nov. 23 and reopen on Nov. 24 for Black Friday.

One chain deciding to close many of its stores this year is Walgreens. The pharmacy chain said it is closing nearly all of its locations for the first Thanksgiving in company history. However, many of the 24-hour locations will remain open to serve the healthcare needs of customers.

Stores that are open on Thanksgiving might have altered hours, so be sure to check their websites for more information.

Here are the stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving:

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Barnes and Noble
  • Burlington Coat Factory
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • Home Goods
  • IKEA
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Petco
  • Petsmart
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walgreens - Most Walgreens locations will be closed but nearly all 24-hour locations will remain open.
  • Walmart

Here are the stores that will be open on Thanksgiving:

  • Bass Pro Shops - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Big Lots - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • CVS - Varies by location.
  • Dollar General - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • H-E-B - 6 a.m. to noon, curbside available 7-11 a.m. Pharmacies will be closed.
  • Starbucks - Varies by location.
  • Whole Foods - Varies by location.

