City of San Antonio releases list of closures for Thanksgiving holiday

SAN ANTONIO – City Hall and most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.

Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.

Other City services will operate as follows:

Public Safety:

Police will be on duty.

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty.

Animal Care officers will be on duty.

General Services

3-1-1 Call Center for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions (option 1) will be available on both Nov. 23 and 24 from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational on Friday, Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Housing Assistance Hotline (210-207-5910) and Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799) will not be operational on Thursday, Nov. 23. Homeless Connections will be open Friday, Nov. 24 from 8:30 – 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. The Homeless Outreach team will be working until 4:30 p.m. on Friday as well.

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage.

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy holiday-free parking on Thursday, Nov. 23 at City-operated parking garages, lots, and on-street meters. On Friday, Nov. 24, the free parking holiday will only apply to on-street parking meters – garages and lots will not be included.

Waste Collection & Drop Off

Collections for garbage, recycling, and organics for Thursday, Nov. 23 will be made on Friday, Nov. 24. Friday, Nov. 24 collections will move to Saturday, Nov. 25.

Dead animal collection will not be on duty Thursday, Nov. 23. They will be on duty Friday, Nov. 24 with a limited crew.

Curbside Brush collection will not operate Thursday, Nov. 23.

Bitters Brush Recycling location at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24. It will be open Saturday, Nov 25.

Bulky Waste drop-off centers (Frio City Road, Rigsby and Culebra) will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24. They will be open Saturday, Nov 25.

Household Hazardous Waste site (Culebra) will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24. It will be open Saturday, Nov 25.

Solid Waste Management Customer Service Call Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23 but open Friday, Nov. 24 with limited staff.

Facilities & Administrative Offices: Mixed Schedule

La Villita and Market Square shops will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and open on Friday, Nov. 24. Administrative offices of La Villita and Market Square will be closed both days.

Spanish Governor’s Palace will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 but open on Friday, Nov. 24.

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23 but open on Friday, Nov. 24.

Facilities & Administrative Offices: Open Both Days

City parks and trails.

Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center.

Facilities & Administrative Offices: Closed Both Days