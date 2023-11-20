68º
Share your Thanksgiving photos, videos on KSAT Connect

Your photos may be shared on-air or online at KSAT.com

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends, and food! Viewers are gathering to give thanks this week.

From Friendsgiving to Thanksgiving, we want to see all the photos!

In the kitchen or at the table, share your photos on KSAT Connect, where your pic could be featured on air or on KSAT.com.

Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Holidays” as the channel and “Thanksgiving” as the category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

