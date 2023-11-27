51º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Crime Stoppers offering up to $5K for information in man’s death at home on West Side

Reynaldo Lopez Jr. was shot on Nov. 10

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime Stoppers, West Side, SAPD, Crime
Reynaldo Lopez Jr. was shot on Nov. 10, 2023, in the 300 block of Ceralvo St. (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person, or people, who killed a 51-year-old man in his bedroom earlier this month.

Reynaldo Lopez Jr. was shot at 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 10 in the 300 block of Ceralvo St.

Witnesses told police the man was in his bedroom when someone outside fired a gun and bullets came through a window. He collapsed onto the floor and died a short time later.

Police said no shell casings were found. A Crime Stoppers report states police did not locate any witnesses outside the home, and officers have “very few leads” on the shooter, or shooters.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter