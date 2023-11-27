SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for person who fatally shot 3 siblings on Thanksgiving Day 2021

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the people responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed three siblings on Thanksgiving Day in 2021.

Charles Wolford, 28; Eugene Hodge, 25; and Shanobea Wolford, 32, were shot on Nov. 25, 2021, in the 4000 block of Sunrise Creek Drive, near Binz-Engleman Road and Mystic Sunrise Drive.

Police said someone drove up in a white four-door vehicle and a passenger opened fire on the house, which was filled with adults and children.

Charles Wolford and Hodge died from their injuries that day, police said. Shanobea Wolford was left paralyzed and died from complications in June 2022.

Their mother, Eashonne Wolford, was also shot but survived. She spoke with KSAT last year and said she tried to shield her 12 grandchildren from the barrage of bullets.

Eashonne Wolford said her two sons and daughter had six children among them.

“Whoever did this I call animals because you can’t just shoot somebody like we’re animals,” she said.

Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter, or shooters, in this case.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

