Man dies after being shot in chest through window at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A 51-year-old man is dead after San Antonio police said he was shot in the chest in a home on the West Side.

Police were called to the home in the 300 block of Ceralvo Street shortly before 9 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses with the man said the gunshots came through a window, SAPD said.

Police said there were no shell casings found, nor were there any descriptions of possible suspects or a vehicle description, as it appeared the shots came from outside of the home.

The investigation remains ongoing.