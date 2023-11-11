60º
Man dies after being shot in chest through window at West Side home

Witnesses with man say shots came through a window

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – A 51-year-old man is dead after San Antonio police said he was shot in the chest in a home on the West Side.

Police were called to the home in the 300 block of Ceralvo Street shortly before 9 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses with the man said the gunshots came through a window, SAPD said.

Police said there were no shell casings found, nor were there any descriptions of possible suspects or a vehicle description, as it appeared the shots came from outside of the home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

