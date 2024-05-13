Little Runner shuttle extends service to downtown San Antonio community

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians now have a free courtesy shuttle option to provide last-mile service throughout downtown.

After a successful pilot program that kicked off March 14, the Little Runner has provided more than 2,000 rides to over 4,000 passengers over seven weeks.

The service will now extend to provide options within the downtown core and the Public Improvement District boundaries.

“The service area that has been identified to create the largest impact is based around high commute times for students, the downtown community, and summer visitors,” said Centro San Antonio in a news release.

The new general ridership service begins Monday, and revised summer hours will be announced in the coming weeks. Current service hours are the following:

Monday – Thursday: 7:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Little Runner shuttle map (Credit: Centro San Antonio)

Centro San Antonio said rider data will help determine any additional routes or initiatives in the future.

“We are thrilled to invite downtown residents, visitors, and the entire downtown community to ride The Little Runner,” said Trish DeBerry, president and CEO of Centro San Antonio. “We are immensely grateful to all the partners who provided guidance, helping us make this significant advancement in piloting a micro-transit solution.”

Commuters in downtown can use the service for free by downloading the eCAB app, by calling and texting 210-802-6610, or in person. The Little Runner provides ADA-accessible options.

For more information on routes and accessibility, click here.