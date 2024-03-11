Centro, UTSA partner to provide free e-shuttle service at downtown campuses

Service from the Little Runner will run from March 18 through August 31.

SAN ANTONIO – As UTSA’s downtown footprint continues growing, students will soon have access to a sustainable transit option: an e-shuttle aptly dubbed the Little Runner.

Centro San Antonio partnered with the university to provide reliable transportation for students traveling between the university’s several downtown locations.

Centro and UTSA held a demo for the e-shuttles in November as eCAB North America, a Texas-based micro-transit provider, was previewing several of its vehicles. The provider operates in Austin, San Marcos, Dallas, and other cities.

“The demonstration came about because of a pressing need by UTSA to get their students and faculty safely from off-campus parking lots into the classroom,” Centro CEO and President Trish DeBerry said in an email to KSAT. “Centro was already engaged in exploring downtown micro-mobility options for tourist and resident needs, as well as special events.”

The shuttle’s name is a nod to The Runner, the bus service for the university’s main campus on the Northwest Side.

While the shuttle is geared toward UTSA students, faculty and staff, a story in UTSA Today said the public would also be able to use it.

The pilot program is set to begin on March 18 and run through August 31. During this time, the university will collect data on ridership and use, which will affect more long-term transportation needs from the partnership.

For more on how to hail the shuttle and its operation window, click here.