UTSA breaks ground on San Pedro II facility

An artist rendering of San Pedro II, also known as the university’s Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Careers Building, at UTSA downtown. Courtesy: UTSA

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA on Wednesday broke ground on San Pedro II, also known as the university’s Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Careers Building.

San Pedro II will be located in the 600 block of Dolorosa Street, on the other side of San Pedro Creek from San Pedro I, which includes the School of Data Science and the National Security Collaboration Center.

The new facility will introduce more interdisciplinary and collaborative programs in business, engineering and sciences and will also leverage opportunities for academic programming and research collaborations among programs in both buildings.

San Pedro II is part of UTSA’s larger initiative to strengthen its downtown presence and to serve as a catalyst for bringing more businesses to the city center to spur economic development in San Antonio.

Construction on the new building is expected to be completed in October 2025, and open for students in January 2026.