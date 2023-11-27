Trailer at church on Northwest Side heavily damaged after fire

SAN ANTONIO – A portable trailer on the property of a church on the Northwest Side was heavily damaged due to a fire overnight.

San Antonio firefighters said the fire started at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at the San Antonio Chinese Church in the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Babcock Road in the Medical Center area.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the trailer, which was unoccupied.

Crews said the trailer sustained heavy damage. The estimated cost of the damage is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is also unknown.

