Car loses control while entering apartment complex, crashes into unit

SAN ANTONIO – A car lost control while entering an apartment complex on the East Side and ended up crashing into a unit, San Antonio police said.

No one was injured in the crash that happened at 11:15 p.m. Sunday at the Oak Meadow Villa Apartments in the 2900 block of Rigsby Ave., near S WW White Road.

According to police, a car was entering the complex when it lost control for an unknown reason. The vehicle struck a unit, causing moderate damage.

San Antonio firefighters responded to check the building, and it was reported to be OK.

The estimated cost of the damage is unknown at this time.

