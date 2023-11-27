SAFD investigating if dumpster fire spread to store on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are investigating if a dumpster fire spread to a store on the Northeast Side overnight, causing moderate damage.

The fire started at around 2:15 a.m. Monday at the 410 Corner Store at Loop 410 and Starcrest Drive.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the rear storage area. They were able to contain the flames in the storage area, but the store sustained moderate damage.

SAFD said the fire possibly started in a dumpster and spread to the store, though the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was injured. The estimated cost of damage is unknown at this time.

