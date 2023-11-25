Driver arrested after striking two officers downtown while trying to flee traffic stop, SAPD says

Eduardo Valencia, 33, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest and detention, and driving while intoxicated, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested after striking a park police officer with his Lexus, fleeing the scene and then hitting a second officer on Friday night in downtown San Antonio, according to police.

Preliminary information from SAPD states Valencia was driving a black Lexus IS250 and was pulled over for disregarding a stop sign at the intersection of College and Presa Street.

An officer was talking to Valencia when a park police officer walked to the Lexus to help.

That’s when, police say, Valencia disregarded the officer and made a right turn, striking the park police officer.

Valencia kept driving and then struck another SAPD officer who tried to stop him, police said. The second incident happened at St. Mary’s and East Commerce streets.

Valencia was then placed under arrest. Police said both officers, who were working the Ford Holiday River Parade, suffered minor injuries.

The first officer who was injured was taken to the hospital.

Valencia’s bond is set at $182,500. The case is under investigation.