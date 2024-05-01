🧪 Science with Sarah: Balloon hovercrafts

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Thousand Oaks Elementary!
Hello parents, teachers and students!
On Wednesday, students at Thousand Oaks Elementary had the opportunity to slide into the world of wind power with a balloon hovercraft experiment.
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesday mornings when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does demonstrations and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- Hot glue gun
- Old CD or DVD
- Large Balloon
- Pop-top cap
DO THE EXPERIMENT
STEP 1: Decorate your CD or DVD if you’d like
STEP 2: Using the hot glue, glue the closed pop-top to the middle of the CD or DVD
STEP 3: Blow up your balloon and twist it -- do not tie it! By twisting it you’ll temporarily keep the air from flowing out of the balloon
STEP 4: Put the balloon over the pop top
STEP 5: Open the pop top and watch as your hovercraft floats on the table!
SCIENCE WITH SARAH
If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.