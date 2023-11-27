2 SAPD officers shoot, kill man who pulled out weapon during chase, McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers shot and killed a man who they say pulled out a weapon during a chase overnight on the West Side.

SAPD Chief William McManus said the shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Monday near the intersection of SW 29th and West Commerce streets.

The officers first tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with two people inside. The vehicle stopped, and both people bailed from the car and ran to a parking lot, McManus said.

At one point, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and two officers shot him, McManus said. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time it is unclear if the second suspect was apprehended.

McManus said both officers have been with SAPD for about five years. They will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

In a news conference early Monday, McManus said they had not reviewed the body camera footage.

“We’ll have more information once we do that,” he said. The information is preliminary and subject to change, he added.

