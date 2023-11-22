‘Please, no’: Man pleads with SAPD officer during struggle over gun before being shot, killed

SAN ANTONIO – The video in the player above is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

A man in a struggle with a San Antonio police officer after refusing to let go of his gun was heard pleading on body camera video for the officer to back away.

The incident happened around 2 a.m., Oct. 23, in the 2500 block of South General McMullen Drive at the Winston Square Apartments on the Southwest Side.

Later in the bodycam video, the officer was seen pulling back and shooting the man multiple times, killing him.

The officer was patrolling the area when he first saw the man, identified as 34-year-old Ruben Garcia, with a handgun in his waistband.

The body camera video shows the officer stopping his vehicle and getting out, telling Garcia, “Hey, come here, bro. I need to talk to you.”

Seconds later, Garcia starts running from the officer. The officer follows him through the complex and is seen in the video calling for backup.

The officer deployed a Taser to try and stop Garcia, but it was unsuccessful. The chase continued for a few more feet before Garcia tripped and fell to the ground.

In the video, the officer then gets into a struggle with Garcia, trying to get the gun from his hands.

Garcia is heard telling the officer he is injured and pleads with him to stop.

“I’m bleeding from my head, boss. Come on, man. Boss, please, no man. Please...” Garcia said.

The officer continued to order Garcia to drop the gun, but he didn’t comply. Seconds later, the officer pulled back and fired multiple rounds at Garcia, striking him.

He then yells, “Stop! Drop it!” at Garcia to let go of the handgun.

Police provided lifesaving measures on Garcia before EMS arrived. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The officer involved has not been identified but has four years of experience with the police force, according to a previous KSAT report. He had no reported injuries.

The Bexar County District Attorney is continuing the investigation.

