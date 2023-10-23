Man shot, killed by SAPD officer during chase, struggle over gun, Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer during a chase and struggle over a gun, according to Police Chief William McManus.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at the Winston Square Apartments in the 2500 block of South General McMullen Drive, not far from Billy Mitchell Boulevard and Kennedy Park on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to SAPD Chief William McManus, an officer was patrolling the area when he saw a man displaying a handgun in his waistband to another individual. Police said he attempted to stop the man, but he instead ran away into the apartment complex.

McManus said at some point during the chase the man was stunned with a Taser weapon to no effect and that’s when a struggle over a gun happened.

The chief said during the struggle the officer eventually stepped back and shot the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said the incident is still under investigation and that they will be reviewing the body camera video to see exactly how the shooting happened.

The name and age of the man killed has not been released. McManus did say the man did have a lengthy criminal history.

Friends of the victim said the man shot was a father of seven children. Witnesses say they saw the man on the ground with his arms behind him when he was shot in the back.

McManus stressed all the information provided was preliminary, and could potentially change.

The officer involved was not identified, but has four years of experience with the police force. He had no reported injuries.