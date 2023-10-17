Neighbors startled by San Antonio police shooting, killing man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man who officers shot and killed early Tuesday morning was armed with a gun of his own.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Gus Garcia near Colima Street, just west of downtown.

Chief William McManus spoke to reporters shortly afterward, saying the incident began after officers stopped a driver for a traffic violation on a street nearby.

McManus says two men inside the car got out and tried to run.

He says officers chased one to Gus Garcia, where they realized he was a threat.

“The person who was being chased pulled a weapon and turned toward the officers. Both officers shot (the man),” McManus said.

The man died at the scene.

Officers were able to catch the other person who was with him and take him into custody.

The commotion from it all startled some people who lived nearby.

“I woke up to gunshots, several gunshots, and I saw the lights,” said one neighbor, who didn’t want to reveal her identity. “I saw the cops running around the corner, back into the neighborhood. I think I heard him say, ‘Get down!’”

The woman says she didn’t know the man who was being chased, but she was surprised to find out later that he had been killed.

When McManus spoke to news crews, he stressed that the shooting was still under investigation and that he had not yet viewed the video from the officer’s body-worn cameras.

McManus says the officers, who include four- and 15-year veterans, will be placed on administrative duty pending the results of the investigation.

As of late Tuesday morning, no information had been released regarding the identity of the man who was killed.