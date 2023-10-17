SAPD officers shoot, kill man during chase just west of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed by SAPD officers during a chase just west of downtown early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Colima Street and Guadalupe Ybarra, not far from Guadalupe Street.

According to police, officers were chasing the man who reportedly had a gun. At some point, the officers shot and killed the man, SAPD said. It is not immediately clear as to why the chase happened.

Presently, it is not known if any of the officers were hurt in the incident. The name and age of the man killed has not been released.

