Man sentenced to 70 years in prison for drive-by shooting death of 4-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Tuesday sentenced a man to 70 years in prison for a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy in July 2017.

Jurors deliberated for almost two hours before deciding punishment for Quentin Phillips, who was found guilty of murder Friday in connection with the shooting death of De’Earlvion Whitley.

The maximum punishment that Phillips could have been sentenced was life in prison.

The Trial

An FBI special agent testified about the agency’s surveillance footage that was shown on the first day of the trial. The agent said the video showed several men — including Phillips — handling two weapons before getting into a Chevy Malibu. The prosecution said it was at this point that the men went to commit the drive-by shooting.

According to trial testimony, gunmen fired 65 shots into the family’s home, killing the boy, who was playing video games. His mother was also injured.

One of Phillips’ fellow gang members also testified during the trial.

Shackled and escorted by federal agents, Charles Bethany told the jury that Philips admitted to the shooting. Bethany described Phillips as the “leader” among the men who committed the crime and that the others would listen to whatever he said.

Bethany, who is awaiting sentencing on federal charges unrelated to the case, was asked why he would testify against Phillips if he wasn’t promised any deals.

“Somebody has got to be accountable for that,” Bethany said.

In closing arguments Friday, the defense tried to discredit Bethany’s testimony, saying he was a snitch and lied. They even went as far as saying that Bethany was probably the person who committed the crime.

The state countered saying they had video showing where Bethany was at the time of the shooting.

De’Earlvion Whitley

Phillips rejected a 40-year plea deal offered by the District Attorney’s Office and took his chances with a jury trial.

Although the shooting was linked to gang violence amid a turf war, no one was charged with De’Earlvion’s death until 2020.

Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales issued the following statement:

“Gang violence doesn’t just impact people in the gang. The murder of De-Earlvion Whitley, an innocent child, shows the devastating consequences of street gang violence and the importance of ensuring the safety and security of our communities. Our commitment is to work to prevent such tragedies, hold offenders accountable and provide an environment where every child can grow up without fear.”

Other suspects in the case

Phillips is one of three suspects charged in the case.

The defendant, along with Terrell Chase and John Chatmon, have been charged with murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Two other men had previously been charged in the case, but they have since had their murder charges dismissed.

Chase was found guilty in the case involving the felon in possession of a firearm charge and sentenced to life in prison earlier this year. That sentence is currently being appealed.