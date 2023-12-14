SAPD searches for man accused in deadly shooting behind Northwest Side apartments

Rodolfo "Rudy" Hernandez, 32, is wanted for murder, according to San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is wanted in the fatal shooting of another man whose body was found behind a Northwest Side apartment complex last month.

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers said Rodolfo “Rudy” Hernandez, 32, is wanted for murder.

He is accused of shooting Jagger Munoz, 19, on Nov. 21 as they sat in a car in the 6100 block of Whitby Road.

A police officer at the scene said Munoz fell out of the vehicle. His body was found around 1 p.m.

Witnesses told police they heard some type of disturbance before the gunfire.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts to contact them. He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, and having brown eyes and brown hair.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also: