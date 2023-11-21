Man found fatally wounded behind apartment complex on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found shot to death behind an apartment complex Tuesday on the city’s Northwest Side.

San Antonio police made the grisly discovery around 1 p.m. in the 6100 block of Whitby Road.

Witnesses told police they heard some type of disturbance prior to the gunfire.

A police officer at the scene said it appeared there was a commotion inside a vehicle involving the victim and a potential suspect.

At some point, the victim was shot and he fell out of the vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been made.