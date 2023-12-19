These restaurants will be open on Christmas Day

SAN ANTONIO – Holidays can be stressful enough that many people like to leave the cooking to someone else.
If you’re looking for a place to go eat on Christmas Day, we’ve compiled a list.
Here are some of your options:
- Ambler Texas Kitchen in the Hotel Contessa: 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Boudro’s Texas Bistro on the Riverwalk: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Bubba Gump Shrimp Company: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Brenners on the River Walk: Noon-8 p.m.
- Burger King: Hours vary by location
- Dave & Busters Rivercenter: Reduced hours
- Denny’s: Hours may vary
- Domino’s Pizza: Hours vary by location
- Dorrego’s at Hotel Valencia Riverwalk: Open for breakfast and lunch
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Hours vary by location
- Durty Nelly’s Pub: Regular hours
- Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Hyatt Regency Hill Country: Buffet brunch at Springhouse Café from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 3-course dinner at Antlers Lodge restaurant from 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Reservations are required.
- Kona Grill at North Star Mall or La Cantera
- IHOP: Open, hours may vary by location
- Landrace: Brunch buffet from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Landry’s Seafood Restaurant: Noon-8 p.m.
- Lonestar Cafe: Regular hours
- McDonald’s: “Only a handful of McDonald’s restaurants open on Christmas Day,” its website states.
- Michelino’s: Regular hours
- Morton’s The Steakhouse: 2 p.m.-9 p.m.
- The Palm: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m
- Panda Express: Open, hours may vary
- Rainforest Cafe: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Range: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Rio Rio Cantina: 2 p.m.-10 p.m.
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: Noon-8 p.m.
- Saltgrass Steakhouse River Walk: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Starbucks: Open, depending on location
- Supper at Hotel Emma: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Taco Bell: Hours vary by location
- The Original Mexican Restaurant: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
- Texas de Brazil: Open at 11 a.m.
- Tower of the Americas/Chart House Restaurant: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Zocca Cuisine d’Italia in the Westin Riverwalk Hotel: Regular hours
Know of any other restaurants that will stay open on Christmas Day? Let us know in the comments section.