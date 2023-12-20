ACS hosting holiday fair with free Santa photos, discounted adoptions on Saturday

An undated file image of a dog in a Christmas hat. Image by Marzena P. from Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services is offering free “Snaps with Santa” and discounted adoptions during a holiday fair this Saturday.

On Dec. 23, would-be adopters and current pet owners can have their animal’s photo taken with Santa for free from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

In exchange for a donation of dog food, blankets or towels, staff will give visitors a personalized metal collar ID tag for their pets, while supplies last.

From 11 a.m.-4 p.m., pet adoptions will be discounted at $25. Dogs from the ongoing Fa La La Foster initiative will also be available for adoption on-site, a news release states.

ACS states there will be food trucks and vendors on-site during the holiday fair. ACS is located at 4710 State Highway 151.

