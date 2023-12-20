Brooks manufacturing companies add more jobs to the area

SAN ANTONIO – More job opportunities are on the way in Brooks, with a new manufacturer opening a facility.

Brooks officials say the latest company opening a site is Simwon NA Corporation.

“The South Korean company that’s coming to Brooks, that’s a supplier to Tesla, they are well underway with their construction. They’re building a 150,000 square foot plant. And so we hope to see them opening their doors within the next year,” Connie Gonzalez, Chief Strategy Officer at Brooks said.

Brooks already has different companies like Amazon, Nissei and Mission Solar Energy.

Mission Solar Energy has been in Brooks for about 10 years and currently has about 110 employees.

“Initially, we came to San Antonio because we had a development agreement with CPS Energy, and we built close to 500MW of solar for CPS Energy. And as part of that agreement, we actually decided to set up our solar panel manufacturing here,” Sam Martens, president of Mission Solar Energy said.

Martens said Brooks is a great location to transport panels easily to different places.

“We’re very centrally located. And so, you know, our customers are all across the United States. To be able to ship out from a central location is obviously a big advantage for us,” Martens said.

The company is not slowing down and is in the process of building a new warehouse.

They are also investing in students. They run a program with St. Philip’s College called SolarJobs SA.

“We actually work with the college to develop training programs not only for, you know, solar jobs like here in the manufacturing sector, but also solar installation jobs,” Martens said.

According to Greater: SATX, there are 2,555 manufacturing companies with more than five employees in San Antonio and 1,881 in Bexar County.

When looking at manufacturing companies in south Bexar County, they found 236 located in the zip codes south of I-10 East and US Highway 90.