Kirby police find ‘substantial amount’ of drugs in home just steps away from middle school

Kirby, TX – The Kirby Police Department arrested three people after finding a “substantial amount” of drugs in a home just down the block from Kirby Middle School.

Police identified Troy Wood, Jennifer Csombok and Charles Wood as those arrested. Kirby Police Chief Rozanne Cardona said they had connections to the home in the 400 Block of Edalyn Street.

Cardona said after executing a search warrant, police discovered cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines on the property.

“We came here to make a point,” Cardona said. “It’s not OK to sell methamphetamines. It’s not OK to sell cocaine. It’s still illegal. You can’t use or possess it. So, yeah, it’s a successful story today.”

In addition to finding those drugs, Cardona said police found multiple trailers and vehicles with scratched-off Vehicle Identification Numbers. She said it’s likely some of those were stolen.

Police worked with city crews to secure the home Wednesday evening.

As of Wednesday night, KSAT 12 is waiting to hear back from Kirby police about how many drugs were found and how much they were worth.

