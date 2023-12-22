Avoid these pitfalls if you’re giving a pet as a gift

SAN ANTONIO – Everyone is looking for the perfect Christmas gift, but there are some things to consider if you’re planning on a furry new friend for someone on your list.

Officials with San Antonio’s Animal Care Services aren’t discouraging people from considering giving pets as gifts, but they say they want families to be prepared for what it means. A pet lives long beyond the magic moment when someone gets them as a gift.

“It’s a lifelong commitment by that individual. And so we want to make sure that folks, as they’re coming in, absolutely find an animal that fits your family, but make sure it’s not a knee-jerk reaction,” ACS Director Shannon Sims said.

He said that ACS wants the adult who will be responsible for the pet to be the adopter. Even if the recipient is a child, having them be involved in the process is a good idea.

“Everyone’s idea of the perfect dog or cat may not be the same,” an ACS news release states.

If you don’t want to spoil the surprise, an alternative is to give the person a collar or stuffed animal on Christmas Day and explain you’ll go with them to pick a pet out. That also allows you to avoid bringing a pet into the house during a particularly hectic time.

Sims also advised owners to rely on reputable breeders or rescue organizations to acquire pets. Roadside stands, or cash sales in a parking lot aren’t advisable.

“If somebody is willing to allow you to adopt that pet that day on the side of the road, I would just say you’re taking your own risks. That animal could be sick, and they’re not going to cover that,” Sims said.

Reputable breeders won’t mind verifying vaccination records and can give you information on a new puppy’s mother and father, according to an ACS news release. ACS also recommends asking for a signed health guarantee and reading the breeder’s contract before you sign.

The Animal Care Services Adoption Center will be open Dec. 24 until 2 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day. The center will open again on Dec. 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.