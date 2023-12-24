Pete Davidson abruptly cancels series of comedy shows

FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on March 5, 2020, in New York. Los Angeles prosecutors charged former the "Saturday Night Live" star with reckless driving Friday, June 16, 2023, three months after he allegedly crashed into a Beverly Hills home. The actor and writer was behind the wheel during the March 4 collision in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Pete Davidson abruptly canceled a series of shows for unknown reasons, according to multiple reports.

The actor and comedian was due to perform in San Antonio on Tuesday, Dec. 26, followed by back-to-back shows at Austin’s Moody Center.

Shows in Atlanta and Louisville over the next two weeks are also scrapped.

Davidson was a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022 and has written and starred in movies and television shows.

It is unclear what prompted Davidson to cancel the shows.

Live Nation’s website says that refunds will be processed to ticket holders.

Davidson nor any of his representatives have commented on the cancellations.