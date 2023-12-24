Pete Davidson abruptly cancels series of comedy shows

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Pete Davidson abruptly canceled a series of shows for unknown reasons, according to multiple reports.
The actor and comedian was due to perform in San Antonio on Tuesday, Dec. 26, followed by back-to-back shows at Austin’s Moody Center.
Shows in Atlanta and Louisville over the next two weeks are also scrapped.
Davidson was a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022 and has written and starred in movies and television shows.
It is unclear what prompted Davidson to cancel the shows.
Live Nation’s website says that refunds will be processed to ticket holders.
Davidson nor any of his representatives have commented on the cancellations.