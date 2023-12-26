Baby Shark’s Big Broadway Tour to make a splash at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre in May

Nickelodeon, The Pinkfong Company and VStar Entertainment Group present Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour! coming to the Majestic Theatre on May 4, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Baby Shark is going on the road.

“Baby Shark’s Big Broadway Tour” will splash down in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre for two performances in May.

There will be a 2 p.m. and a 6 p.m. performance on May 4. Tickets are on sale online and start at $30. There are also a limited number of “Fintastic Photo Op” tickets for an additional $50, which include a pre-show experience, photo opportunity and gift. Each adult and child over the age of 1 will need their own ticket.

The show, presented by Nickelodeon, The Pinkfong Company and VStar Entertainment Group brings to life the hit animated series “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”

The interactive show features music and visual effects.

This is how a press release describes it:

“Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour! follows Baby and his “fincredible” fishy friends on an undersea adventure filled with oceans of fun and “finship”! After Bentley Barracuda plans to tear down the beloved Party Puddle Theatre, Baby and his squiddo friends must dive into action and travel to the deep dark depths of the ocean, to Wavey Jones’ Locker, and through “Finterstellar Space” to create a “flowstopping,” splash-hit Broadwave “swimsation.” To save the theatre, they will need the audience to help fill the Party Puddle Applause Meter and put on the biggest Broadwave show ever, showcasing that everyone can Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo it!”

The tour will make 11 other stops in Texas.