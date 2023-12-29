Amazon deliverer says she was assaulted while delivering packages in Houston area

RIVER OAKS, Texas – Houston police are investigating an Amazon deliverer’s claims that she was attacked by two women while trying to deliver a package to an upscale apartment complex.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. You can watch it in the video player at the top of this article, but we want to warn you that it contains cursing.

Jamaiya Miller told KPRC that on Dec. 16, she was physically assaulted while trying to deliver a package at the Belle Meade at River Oaks apartment complex.

“We’ve had thieves here, and you’re a thief,” one of the women said to Miller in the video.

“Most of the emotions I’ve had is like anger, fear,” Miller said.

Miller said the altercation happened while she was trying to deliver a package to an apartment door at a customer’s request. A representative from the apartment complex said they have a policy that all packages and parcels must be delivered to the concierge desk.

“To the best of our understanding, a resident mistakenly allowed the Amazon delivery driver onto a restricted-access elevator and a resident hallway within the building, where the event took place,” the representative told KPRC in a statement. ”The actions of third parties do not, in any way, reflect the values of Belle Meade at River Oaks. We care deeply about creating a hospitable environment and safety of all residents, guests, employees and service providers.”

The apartment complex representative called the incident “unfortunate” and said they are cooperating with Houston PD’s investigation.

HPD told KPRC that it would be up to the district attorney’s office to file charges against the women involved.

Amazon released the following statement to KPRC:

“The events depicted in this video are concerning. We’re supporting the delivery partner and working with law enforcement as they investigate. We proactively communicate to drivers who deliver for Amazon that they are never required to make a delivery if they feel unsafe.”