Man arrested for alleged DWI after crashing through Southtown building, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for an alleged DWI after he crashed his entire vehicle into a building early Saturday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Presa and Pereida Street in Southtown near the Lavaca neighborhood.

According to police, the man, 24, was driving east on Pereida Street when he did not stop at the intersection. His vehicle crashed into a business and was completely inside the building when fire and EMS officials arrived, police said.

The man was observed by fire and EMS getting out of his vehicle and attempting to walk away, police said.

Officers who were arriving on the scene were able to locate him.

SAPD said the man showed signs of intoxication. After a field sobriety test, police arrested the man for DWI.

No injuries were reported.