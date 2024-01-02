San Antonio man arrested in connection with shooting death in Medina County

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Jeremy Douthit, 36, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Medina County on Dec. 27.

HONDO, Texas – A San Antonio man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Medina County.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a man was found on the side of County Road 371 on Dec. 27.

The victim, Jorge Armando Espinosa Martinez, 31, was shot three times, officials said.

The investigation led authorities to Jeremy Douthit, 36, who confessed to the crime, officials said.

Douthit was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

He is being held in the Medina County Jail on bonds totaling $210,000.