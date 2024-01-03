Suspect follows, shoots man after getting into argument on VIA bus, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who they say got into an argument with a man on a VIA bus and then shot him several times as he got off at a stop.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at a bus stop in the 1700 block of South Zarzamora Street on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the 31-year-old victim had gotten into an argument with the male suspect (seen above) while riding a VIA bus. That’s when, police say, the victim exited the bus and was then followed by the suspect. The suspect shot the victim several times after the VIA bus stopped at S. Zarzamora Street and Merida Street, and then he fled on foot, police said.

Officers searched the area, but the man has not been found. When found, the man faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police did not say what the argument was about.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.