Man injured when fight leads to shooting on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during a fight on the Southeast Side on Saturday night, and police are searching for the shooter.

The shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of East Southcross, near Club View Drive.

San Antonio police said a 25-year-old man was at the location with his brother, and the brother got into a physical fight with a woman.

A man who was with the woman then started shooting at them, striking the 25-year-old twice.

The 25-year-old and his brother ran away. Authorities later found the injured 25-year-old near a swimming pool. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

The shooter was not found, and his identity is unknown at this time.

Police said two cars were also struck in the gunfire.

